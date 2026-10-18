Carrot Top Finally Breaks Silence Following Hospitalization for Alleged Suicide Attempt

Less than a month after he was hospitalized for an alleged suicide attempt, Carrot Top finally breaks his silence about the situation.

In his latest Instagram post, the comedian, whose real name is Scott Thompson, shared his appreciation for those who supported him through the medical incident.

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“I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love, support, prayers, and well wishes I’ve received over the past couple of weeks,” he wrote. “Every message, text, and kind thought has meant more to me than you know.”

He then shared, “While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone individually, please know that I’ve felt your love and appreciate each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart.”

The comedian went on to add, “Thank you for being there for me during this time. It truly means the world to me!”

He further shared that his long-running stand-up show at Las Vegas’ Luxor Casino will resume on Oct. 19. The casino has hosted the show since 2005.

As previously reported, Carrot Top was hospitalized on Sept. 18 following an alleged suicide attempt at his Las Vegas residence.

“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” Thompson’s rep, Jami Schlicher, said in a statement after the news broke. “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers, and respectfully ask for privacy.”

In a separate statement, Schlicher shared an update, stating that the comedian was awake and breathing on his own.

“Humor has always been such an important part of who Scott is and how he connects with people, and that remains true today as he shares moments of humor with the medical staff caring for him,” the statement continued. “Many messages from fans have been shared with Scott, including stories from people about how his comedy helped them through difficult periods in their own lives.”

He was released from the hospital at the end of September.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.