Kelly Osbourne is speaking out about the treatment she endured from the public amid her weight loss struggles after the death of her father, Ozzy.

During a recent interview with The Telegraph, Osbourne opened up about being treated “so cruelly” when she lost significant weight last year.

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“My life [recently] has been so low. I mean, grief took me to a place that even drugs and alcohol never took me to,” she explained. “It wasn’t like I was purposefully not eating. I just physically didn’t know how to do anything for myself.”

Months after her father died at 76, Osbourne appeared at the Grammy Awards and BRIT Awards. The public’s reaction was more than she could bear. “My God. How f—ing cruel people were!” she recalled. “I’ve never been treated so cruelly in my life.”

“This, at a time when I was dead inside. I couldn’t even tell you what day of the week it was,” the former reality TV star continued. “I was just going through the motions, because I didn’t know who I was anymore.”

She then spoke about the moment she realized her weight loss had taken an extreme turn.

“It was at the fitting for the Grammys in L.A., and I swear on everything I hold dear that I couldn’t see myself the way I was,” Osbourne shared. “I had no idea until I was handed this picture of myself, and I just stared at it and said: ‘That’s not me — that is not me!”

This isn’t the first time that Osbourne has faced criticism over her appearance. Over the years, people have consistently talked about her looks.

“When I was younger, I did not have pretty privilege,” she said. “Look at all these other rock star daughters, like Liv Tyler and Kimberly Stewart and the Richards sisters: they’re all beautiful models. They couldn’t put me in that box, so they shamed me for it.”

Despite the situation, Osbourne said, “I’ve learnt so much about myself. “I’ve also realized that there’s so much that I haven’t been able to do yet, so much I’m excited to do.”

Last month, Osbourne confirmed that she had gained nearly 30 pounds since February.