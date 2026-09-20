Famed ’90s Comedian Hospitalized Following Alleged Suicide Attempt 

Famed ‘90s comedian Carrot Top has been hospitalized after an alleged suicide attempt.

In a statement to NBC News on Saturday, Carrot Top’s representative, Jami Schlicher, confirmed the hospitalization.

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“Mr. Thompson is recovering in the hospital and is receiving the care and support he needs,” Schlicher said, using the comedian’s real name, Scott Thompson. “His family and those closest to him are deeply grateful for the concern, prayers, and respectfully ask for privacy.”

Schlicher did not reveal why the comedian was hospitalized nor provide further details about his condition.

Sources close to the situation told TMZ that Carrot Top allegedly attempted suicide on Friday in the Las Vegas area. He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

His show at the Luxor was canceled following the incident.

The comedian is known for his signature red hair and high-energy stage performances. He has also made appearances on various TV shows, including Scrubs, Glee, Family Guy, Reno 911!, and Hacks. He was also in films Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and The Hangover.

Carrot Top has been headlining at the Luxor for more than 20 years.

The alleged suicide attempt occurred just weeks after Carrot Top was accused in a lawsuit of sending singer Brian Evans an unsolicited sexually explicit video. Although Evans had previously sought legal action against Carrot Top, the comedian had convinced him to sign a settlement agreement in 2024.

Evans is now seeking to have the agreement thrown out, claiming it was made while he had a compromised mental state.

Evans was previously an opening act for Carrot Top’s Las Vegas shows.

In a declaration filed on September 14, Florida man Zachary Defazio called himself a “second independent victim” of the comedian. He claims that Carrot Top sexually exploited him.

“I am coming forward in Evans’ cases because what he has told this Court about Thompson’s pattern, as it concerns me, is true, and because I support him,” Defazio said in a statement.

Defazio accused Carrot Top of not only sexually exploiting him but also supplying him with alcohol while he was underage.

“Scott Thompson would pretend to be younger, and did what is called ‘catfishing’ on me on the Grindr application,” Defazio said in his declaration.

Defazio said he met Carrot Top on Grindr in 2021, when he was 19. Upon meeting in person, He quickly discovered that the comedian wasn’t who he claimed to be in the app. The man also accused Carrot Top of engaging in nonconsensual sexual conduct with him because he was too drunk to consent.

“I found out who he was when I got there. He used that status — celebrity, age, money, a house on Isle of Sicily — to get me to trust him,” Defazio noted.

Defazio pursued legal action against Carrot Top in 2025. Although he was ready to settle for $7.5 million, Defazio’s attorney dropped the case days before his declaration.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.