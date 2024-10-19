Chelsea Belle O’Donnell, the adopted daughter of comedian Rosie O’Donnell, has been arrested on multiple charges, including child neglect and drug possession. The 27-year-old’s legal troubles emerged after police reportedly discovered her 11-month-old son in proximity to drug paraphernalia during a home visit in September.

According to court documents obtained by In Touch Weekly, Chelsea was charged on Sept. 17 with four felony counts: maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of THC. Additionally, she faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct/domestic abuse and possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs.

The incident that led to Chelsea’s arrest unfolded on Sept. 10 when law enforcement responded to a domestic disturbance call at her residence in Marinette, Wisconsin. The police report indicates that Chelsea made the call, during which dispatchers overheard a heated argument and a woman demanding someone to “get the hell away,” reports Page Six.

Upon arrival, officers noted Chelsea’s dilated pupils and suspected she was being dishonest. One officer remarked, “This was a repeat of what happened a few weeks prior when I was at her house for a similar incident” according to In Touch. The situation escalated when a meth pipe with residue was discovered in Chelsea’s pocket during questioning.

The most alarming aspect of the case emerged when police entered the home to check on the welfare of Chelsea’s infant son. The living conditions were described as “horrible” by officers, who documented a litany of disturbing findings. “The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor,” one officer reported.

In the child’s bedroom, authorities uncovered “numerous used hypodermic needles,” some containing dried blood. Under the baby’s crib, they found drug paraphernalia including a digital scale and bags with white residue. The report also mentioned a meth bong and pipe “that a small child could have easily grabbed,” via Page Six.

Chelsea’s boyfriend, Jacob Nelund, was also present during the incident. Both appeared to be under the influence, with police noting their physical appearance and behavior consistent with drug use. The report stated, “It appeared Jacob and Chelsea were more concerned with their drug addiction than providing [the baby] with a safe and clean environment.”

Following her arrest, Chelsea was found to be in possession of 18 grams of meth, which she had attempted to conceal on her person. Child Protective Services intervened, placing the baby in the care of Nelund’s acquaintances, per the outlet.

This incident was not Chelsea’s only recent brush with the law. On Oct. 10, she was pulled over and allegedly attempted to dispose of a meth pipe by throwing it out of the car window. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded three used needles in the center console. During processing at the hospital, Chelsea was found to have hidden oxycodone, morphine sulfate pills, hydrocodone, and methamphetamine in her bra, In Touch reports.

Chelsea’s struggles with substance abuse and mental health have been public knowledge for years. In 2015, at age 17, she made headlines when Rosie O’Donnell reported her missing. She was later found at the home of an alleged drug dealer. Chelsea later disputed claims about her mental health, telling the Daily Mail, “People think I’m this crazy person and as I’ve said, I have depression and bad anxiety – but it’s been something that’s gotten a lot better. But these were personal things and I didn’t want anyone to know them about me. I wouldn’t say I’m mentally ill – I would say lots of people struggle with what I have.”

O’Donnell, 62, adopted Chelsea as an infant with her ex-wife Kelli Carpenter. On Oct. 19, the comedian broke her silence regarding her daughter’s recent arrest. “Sadly, this is not new for our family – Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade – we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease,” the O’Donnell family said in a statement to In Touch.

Chelsea is a mother of four children: Skylar Rose (born December 2018), Riley (born January 2021), Avery Lynn (born February 2022), and Atlas (born October 2023). Her current legal troubles raise serious concerns about the welfare of these children, particularly the youngest who was present during the September incident.