Cara Delevingne Says She Took Taylor Swift on ‘Wild Ride’ When She Lived With Her

Cara Delevingne took Taylor Swift for a “wild ride” when she was living with the pop star. The model, 32, revealed in a new conversation with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview that she moved in with the “Blank Space” singer, 34, after going through a breakup.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,” Delevingne told Glaser, 40, in the Thursday, Nov. 21 interview.

The two celebs might be great pals, but they’re also very “different people,” making their cohabitation an interesting time. “We’re very different people,” Delevingne admitted. “She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride. Just to get her to blush would be great.”

Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne are seen in the West Village on September 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Alo Ceballos/GC Images)

Swift’s name also came up when Delevingne and Glaser also discussed the comedian’s hosting role for Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady. Glaser confessed that “as a Swiftie,” she would “love a roast of Taylor Swift,” adding to Delevingne, “But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean.”

The Paper Towns actress responded, “That’s so true,” adding, “The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast.” She continued of the “Blank Space” singer’s sense of humor, “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f-k everyone up so hard.”

Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez and taylor swift attend the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.

Delevingne and Swift have long been friends, with the model even appearing in the Grammy winner’s music video for “Bad Blood” back in 2014. The two are still tight, with Delevingne supporting Swift on her Eras Tour at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey in May 2023. The “Cruel Summer” singer has shown her friendship similarly, showing up to celebrate Delevingne’s run in Cabaret on the West End in London in May this year.

Delevingne has also been supportive of her friend’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, which sparked in late August or early September of 2023. “I’m so, so happy for her,” Delevingne told E! News while at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November of that year. “I’m always rooting for my girl.” The Suicide Squad star gushed of the burgeoning romance, “There’s definitely something very different about them.”