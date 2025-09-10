Candace Cameron Bure Reveals She Had a Panic Attack From ‘Trauma’ Caused by ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about the impact her exit from The View had on her mental health.

The Full House actress, who appeared on the ABC talk show from 2015 to 2016, recalled suffering a “panic attack” during her first trip back to New York after leaving The View due to “trauma.”

“When I left The View, my very last episode, it was under some really difficult, traumatic circumstances for me,” she revealed on Tuesday’s episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast. “I had left, I got on a plane, and I was home.”

Several months later, Bure returned to New York for a “fun” trip into the city, only to experience her first panic attack upon landing.

“I got off the plane, and when I got into the car to drive to the hotel, I had my first panic attack,” she recalled. “I thought my heart was legit going to beat out of my body, and I started hyperventilating.”

“I’ve never done that in my life,” she continued. “And it was like, ‘What’s happening? Am I having a heart attack right now?’ I just thought I was getting sick suddenly. … Every time I looked out the window and [saw] the city, I was panicking.”

It was then that Bure realized her body was “going through trauma because the last time I was here, I was so scared.”

Overall, it was a “bizarre” experience for the Fuller House star, who described herself as someone who is “pretty even-keeled” and has “a lot of self-control” normally. “That was so out of body, and I was like, ‘What is happening to me?’” she recalled.

When Bure announced her exit from The View in December 2016, she cited her commitments to Fuller House and the Hallmark Channel as the reason, adding that it had been difficult for her to spend time with family while commuting across the country.

In 2021, Bure disclosed on ABC’s Behind the Table podcast that she suffered from “PTSD” due to the “emotional stress” of occupying the conservative seat on The View.

“I felt a pressure to represent my community well,” said Bure, who admitted she doesn’t consider herself politically inclined. The actress admitted she felt out of her comfort zone when Donald Trump entered the 2016 presidential race and The View shifted toward more political discussions.

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it, but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach,” she revealed. “I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.’”

Despite her negative experience on the show, Bure said at the time there were “so many wonderful takeaways” from The View that left her feeling “very grateful” for her time there. “My confidence really grew from doing that show,” she said, adding, “I don’t regret anything, I wouldn’t take anything back.”