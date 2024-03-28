Candace Cameron Bure Says She Moved out of Los Angeles, Reveals Why

Candace Cameron Bure is the latest celebrity to migrate out of Hollywood. After fans speculated whether she moved, she confirmed such in an Instagram Story. "Many of you have asked, 'Did you move?' Yes," the Full House alum, noted in her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 24. "'Why?' Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don't live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life." Her move comes nearly a year after her daughter, Natasha Bure, left California for Texas in August 2023. She explained her decision to leave Tinseltown in a YouTube video, explaining she desired to explore outside of her "little bubble" and venture into new experiences.

"It's going to be a challenge for sure, but I think it'll be a good challenge for me. I know the city really well," Natasha said. "I have so many friends that I really love, but I want to get out of my comfort zone and try something new, adding, "I want to meet new people. I want to learn lessons, I want to grow and I feel like where I am right now in my life, this is like the perfect opportunity to go and get out of my comfort zone and go do something that is different and that I normally wouldn't do."

Even Stevens star Christy Carlson Romano also left LA in recent years and moved her family from California to Austin, Texas, alongside her husband, Brendan Rooney. "I love that the girls can kind of be out of the Hollywood area," she told PEOPLE. "I love California, we have our PodCo offices there. And I also truly feel at home in Austin. I have a really strong community of friends there, and I've really found a way to set down roots." The couple are parents to daughters Isabella, 7, and Sofia, 5. They officially moved in 2020.

Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek traded in the Hollywood life for a Texas ranch. In a 2023 interview with PopCulture.com, he spoke about why he loves country living alongside his wife and six children.

"I mean, for us, it was space, that was the biggest thing that we wanted," he said as his motivation for moving. "We wanted space, we wanted a connection to nature and that meant moving outside of Los Angeles. And we just got really lucky, we found a beautiful spot that allows the kids to walk out the door, to play, to adventure, to climb trees, build forts. We have a nature camp where they build fires in the morning."