Rapper Responds to Speculation He Has Ab Implants

Big Sean is shutting down speculation that his abs are the result of implants.

Monday, fitness influencer Blake Sanburg took to Instagram with a video hypothesizing that the “Mercy” rapper, 37, had undergone surgery to make his abdominals stand out more.

Showing photos and video clips of the rapper’s shirtless torso, Sanburg speculated that Big Sean’s “extremely defined abs” that sit “on top of a bubble gut” are the result of abdominal etching or steroid use, and that the musician’s genetics are “very interesting” in general.

It didn’t take long for Big Sean, real name Sean Michael Leonard Anderson, to respond in the comment section, denying that anything unnatural went into his physique.

“Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol,” he wrote, adding, “I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me. I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im outta shape lol.”

He continued, “But i can only speak for myself. I only have to say something cause this shit is getting way outta hand,” adding a crying laughing emoji.

In separate comments, Big Sean clarified, “So just to be clear,” and “No nothing.”

In another video, Sanburg showed messages that Big Sean had sent him directly following his initial video. “I commented on your video, this s— is funny cause thats the way i was made,” the comments that appear to be from the “I Don’t F—k With You” rapper read, “i just gained Dad weight n had to crack down on working out as i got older bro.”

“So my body has gone thru a lot lol. No surgery though,” he continued, concluding, “Cant believe i have to explain myself.”

Big Sean welcomed his first child, son Noah Hasani, with Jhené Aiko in November 2022. Aiko is also mom to 16-year-old daughter Namiko, whom she shares with her ex, singer O’Ryan.