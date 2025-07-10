Former TV Host Undergoes Spinal Surgery

Beloved Australian TV presenter Steven O’Donnell, better known to fans as Bajo, is doing “well” after undergoing surgery late last month.

The Good Game and Good Game: Spawn Point host revealed in a Monday, June 30 health update that he was heading home from the hospital after undergoing endoscopic discectomy surgery to treat a bulging disc.

“Made SO many friends on the ward. Sad to leave them today,” O’Donnell captioned a gallery of images of himself at the hospital before joining, “They are just all having sponge baths and out of shot.”

According to O’Donnell, he underwent an “endoscopic discectomy surgery on a bulging disc plus a handsomeness reduction by order of the ombudsman.” Per the Cleveland Clinic, a bulging disc occurs when the soft center of a disk in your spine pushes against and leaks out of its outer ring. Endoscopic discectomy surgery is a minimally invasive procedure to remove affected discs, according to OrthoInfo.

As he thanked his fans for the “kind words and taunts,” O’Donnell said his “recovery is going well” and there were “no complications.” He added that he would need “1 to 2 weeks of light duties and then in six weeks I should be mostly healed!”

Fans and friends were quick to send wishes for a speedy recovery, with one person writing, “i do hope your recovery goes well old mate.” Somebody else commented, “Get better soon bajo,” as another person advised, “hang in there, don’t rush your recovery, and do every damn thing the phsio suggests.”

Several others poked some fun, with O’Donnell eagerly joining in. When one follower asked if the stars beard was ok, O’Donnell said doctors “removed it and then replaced it after the surgery.” When somebody else asked if O’Donnell was “worried,” he replied, “for the last 44 years.”

O’Donnell is a beloved figure in Australian TV. Better known by his stage name Bajo, he has hosted numerous programs over the years, most notably serving as the host of Australian gaming show Good Game from 2007 until 2012. The show brought viewers gaming news, reviews, and features. He also hosted the spinoff Good Game: Spawn Point alongside Stephanie “Hex” Bendixsen from 2010 until 2017, as well as the comedy series Whovians from 2017 until 2020.