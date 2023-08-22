Candace Cameron Bure Mourns Death of Family Dog Boris

Candace Cameron Bure's family is mourning the loss of their beloved Rottweiler, Boris. The Full House star, 47, took to Instagram Monday to share a montage of images and videos of her beloved pup following his death, calling him her "special boy" now and forever.

"Life isn't the same without you Boris," Bure wrote alongside a broken heart emoji. "You will forever be with us in our hearts and memories- you brought us so much love, protection and joy. You were such a special boy. Our hearts will never get over you. Now go run with Emma, Sydney, Gianna, Lola and Samson [heart] my sweet Bobo."

Bure's 25-year-old daughter Natasha Bure, whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure, also paid tribute to the late furry family member. "I miss you the most my bug [heart and dove emoji] I still come home thinking you'll be sitting on the balcony waiting for me," she captioned photos of her family together with Boris throughout his life. "I love you so much my June boy."

The Dancing With the Stars alum's famous friends were quick to offer their sympathies, with Melissa Joan Hart commenting on her initial post, "I am so sorry friend!" Danica McKellar added, "Sending prayers and love to you," as Bure's Fuller House co-star Andrea Barber chimed in, "Those sweet, beautiful eyes. Run free, Boris. You are so loved."

Bure's relationship with fellow Fuller House co-star Jodie Sweetin appears to be more strained, as Sweetin publicly announced earlier this month that she was "disappointed" her new film, Craft Me a Romance, had been picked up for a Sept. 16 debut on the GAF network, whose chief creative officer is Bure. The former Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star sparked controversy last fall when she told The Wall Street Journal that GAF planned to keep "traditional marriage at the core" of its films when asked about showing potential LGBTQ+ stories.

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," Sweetin said in a statement after news about Craft Me a Romance broke. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family." She added, "I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."