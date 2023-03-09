Hallmark Revives Candace Cameron Bure Movie Franchise Without Her

The Aurora Teagarden Mysteries franchise will continue without longtime star Candace Cameron Bure. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries announced Thursday that it is moving forward with the prequel Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, starring Skyler Samuels as a young Aurora. The new film is scheduled to premiere later this year.

Also starring in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New are Evan Roderick as a young Arthur and Marilu Henner, who will reprise her role as Aida Teagarden. Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New takes place in Aurora's post-college days as she finds herself back home in Lawrenceton. As her mother Aida struggles to keep her real estate business afloat, Aurora keeps busy working as a teacher's assistant in a crime fiction class as well as waitressing at the local diner at night.

It's there where she shares her love of investigating true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur. But when Sally's fiancé is a no-show at their wedding rehearsal, Aurora steps up as the Maid of Honor to get Arthur's help with the search. When a body is found, the wedding party fears Sally's groom is the victim, but when the body is discovered to be someone else, he becomes the main suspect in a murder.

"Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends – what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?" said Emily Merlin, Development Manager, Programming, Hallmark Media in a statement, as per Deadline. "The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we're excited to share this new chapter with viewers."

Bure first began starring in the Aurora Teagarden franchise back in 2015, with her final film, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted by Murder, airing in February 2022. In April 2022, Bure announced she would be leaving the Hallmark Channel for the controversial Great American Family network, where she sparked controversy in November with comments about keeping "traditional marriage" at the core of GAF's love stories. After her comments were called homophobic by many, the Full House alum released a lengthy clarifying statement, saying that she has "great love and affection for all people." Bure continued, "It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone."