Candace Cameron Bure to Play US Army Reservist in Next GAC Christmas Movie

Candace Cameron Bure's next holiday movie for Great American Family has been revealed. The network announced Tuesday that Bure will star as an army reservist in the upcoming film My Christmas Hero, which has officially started production and will premiere as part of the network's annual Great American Christmas franchise.

Per an official synopsis, My Christmas Hero centers around Bure's Nicole Ramsey, a US Army reservist and orthopedic physician who is "dedicated to serving military service members and their families at the Joint Military Base in Lacey, Washington, home of I Corps and the 62nd Airlift Wing. This Christmas, with the help of many dedicated heroes, Dr. Ramsey is on a mission to honor a special fallen soldier and bring much needed healing to her own family." No further cast for the film has been announced at this time.

"We are proud to tell a story that honors our U.S. veterans this Christmas season. From WW2 to present day veterans, we shine the spotlight on their heroic work as well as aftercare needs. We have a talented cast and crew and are thrilled to bring it to our Great American Family audience," Bure shared in a press release, adding on Instagram that she is "very excited to present another Great American Christmas film this year with [Candy Rock Entertainment], and so proud of this movie and all it represents!"

My Christmas Hero is is produced by Veteran Productions in Association with Candy Rock Entertainment and Syrup Studios. Mick McKay serves as Producer, and Martin Wood directs an original screenplay written by Jim Head. Executive producers include Candace Cameron Bure, Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Jim Head, Gerald Webb, Eric Jarboe, Holly Hines, Martin Wood, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising Producers include Jonathan Shore, Robyn Weiner, Michael Shepard, and Doran Chandler serves as Associate Producer.

The upcoming movie will premiere as part of GAC's annual Great American Christmas, which returns in October with original movie premieres Saturdays and Sundays. The event also features 24/7 holiday movies through the end of the year. The film marks the latest in Bure's deal with GAC. In 2022, GAC Media signed Bure to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows for Great American Family and GAC Living. She also took on an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming, and is also developing and producing content for GAC channels through her Candy Rock Entertainment.