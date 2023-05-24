Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to Claim She Was Caught Lying About Not Eating Fast Food

Candace Cameron Bure is fighting back against allegations she lied when she told fans the only fast food chain she has eaten at in the last 20 years is In-N-Out Burger. After making the claim in an Instagram Story post last week, a photo of Bure holding a Chick-fil-a cup with one of her sons resurfaced. Bure's representative insisted this photo does not disprove her recent comments about her eating habits.

"Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself. Candace is only holding a cup," the representative told Insider on May 19. They also called stories accusing Bure of lying "untrue" and "ridiculous."

Last week, Bure made a surprise admission about fast food on Instagram out of the blue. "I haven't eaten fast food except for In-N-Out in 20 years," she wrote. "Some days I wonder what a burger and fries [are] like from McDonald's or Burger King or Wendy's or any of those other places I've never eaten at. Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No."

In a second slide, the Full House star claimed she has never tried Taco Bell "or anything similar" either. "I don't regret it. You can't convince me otherwise," she wrote.

After this post circulated, fans dug up a since-deleted 2012 Instagram post of Bure with one of her sons after they ordered Chick-fil-A. "We love chikin," Bure captioned the post. Bure, 47, and husband Valeri Bure, 48, are parents to Natasha, 24, Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21.

Bure has been open about leading a healthy lifestyle after struggling with an eating disorder. She wrote about it in her 2010 memoir Reshaping It All. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she described it as "being on a runaway train and you wanna get off but you don't know how to get off."

"I kind of lost my identity in a sense and what happened was I turned to food for comfort when my husband was traveling and when I was alone," she told ET. "I had a very unhealthy relationship with food that turned into bulimia. I dealt with it for several years but it wasn't about body image and trying to feel good... It was about trying to find comfort or fill voids within myself." Bure later added that the "most important thing for me to teach my children is about health and fitness."