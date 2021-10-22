Candace Cameron Bure Jokes About Being a Conservative in Hollywood

Candace Cameron Bure is taking her experience as a conservative in Hollywood to TikTok. The Full House star, 45, joked about her beliefs in a video she posted Tuesday, Oct. 19 lip-synching to an audio clip by drag queen Scarlet Envy from RuPaul’s Drag Race, saying, “Is it me? Am I the drama? I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the villain? I don’t think I’m the villain.” The actress wrote on the clip, “When you’re conservative in Hollywood.”

The reality show’s official TikTok account seemed to acknowledge her post the next day, sharing the original clip of Scarlet with the caption, “When your audio lands on the wrong side of TikTok & they have no idea,” adding an LGBTQ+ Pride flag. The Hallmark star previously earned backlash online after posting a TIkTok video earlier this year in which she lip-synched “Jealous Girl” while holding up her Bible.

“When they don’t know the power of the Holy Spirit,” Bure captioned her take on the viral TikTok trend. When the criticism began to roll in, the Fuller House alum took to her Instagram Story to apologize for the video so many people thought was “weird.” She wrote, “I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video. And I usually don’t apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird, and I’m sorry.”

The A Shoe Addict’s Christmas star continued, “That was not my intention. I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible.” Addressing accusations she was “trying to be seductive,” Bure joked it “clearly means I’m not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy or seductive.”

She added, “So I guess that didn’t work, but I deleted it.” Reflecting later, the star wondered if she was “just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn’t work,” noting that while “most of you didn’t like it, clearly,” there was a “small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention.”