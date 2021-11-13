Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Keeps Talking About Joe Biden’s Recent Faux Pas at COP26

Many of the world’s leaders recently gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, for the U.N. COP26 summit in order to discuss pressing climate issues like deforestation, methane emissions, and coal and fossil fuels. However, the main takeaway for Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, was the fact that President Joe Biden passed gas during a conversation that he had with her.

According to the Daily Mail, Parker Bowles Bowles “hasn’t stopped talking about” President Biden’s “long fart” that occurred when the two of them were making small talk at the summit. “It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” the source told the outlet. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.” Hopefully, she made a methane emissions joke at some point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Parker Bowles and Prince Charles have been married since 2005 after a decades-long affair that eventually lead to the disillusion of his marriage to Princess Diana. When Prince Charles becomes King, here’s how the title is anticipated on breaking down for Bowles. Before they got married, according to Harper’s Bazaar, it was announced, “It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when the Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne.” In typical fashion, the wife of a sitting King is known as a queen consort, but in Bowles’ case, she will be known as princess consort which is “a new title created just for Camilla, because crowning her as queen would create PR problems for the royals,” Slate described at the time.

While that was over a decade ago, a current spokesperson for the royal family told The Times, “The intention is for the duchess to be known as princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne. This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all.”