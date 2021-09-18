Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Relationship: What to Remember

Despite their relationship being criticized in worldwide tabloids throughout the years, the love between Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has stood the test of time. Their relationship has totaled more than 40 years. For over a decade of that time, Camilla was viewed as the “third person” in Charles’ marriage to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Diana once said so herself of Camilla in a now-iconic interview.

For years Camilla was deemed responsible for the dissolution of Charles and Diana’s marriage. But in the past decade or so, the public has become more kind to Camilla.

One way she’s won many over is through her charity work. She gives to an eclectic range of causes. In 2015, The Today Show reported that she acted as the president or patron of whopping 85 charity organizations. The report also notes that Camilla’s humor, gentle demeanor, and friendly nature deemed her likable.

Additionally, the family structure appears to be in place as well, despite getting off to a bumpy start. Her royal stepsons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have publicly expressed their love for Camilla. She’s also credited with making Prince Charles appear happier and more friendly. In honor of Camilla and Charles, let’s take a look back at six moments throughout their lifetime love story.

Camilla was previously married

In spite of her previous romance with Charles, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973. The three were married until 1995. It’s widely known that despite both Camilla and Charles being married to other people, their love affair never stopped.

The infamous Aston Martin

A man loves his car just as much as he loves his woman. And in Charles’ case, he loved two women, and one car the most. The picture shows Charles separately in the same Aston Martin sports car with Diana and Camilla decades apart.

It was worth the wait

After years of dating on-and-off for years, public scrutiny, and not being able to wed, Camilla and Charles tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2005. The two remain inseparable.

The way to a man’s heart is through his stomach

Camilla and Charles are all smiles as they make pasties during their visit to the Pasty Museum in Real del Monte in Hidalgo, Mexico in 2014. The event took place during the first of a four-day visit to Mexico as part of a Royal tour to both Colombia and Mexico

Drinks anyone?

The royal couple share laughs as they make a mojito at Habanera, a privately owned restaurant in Havana, Cuba. They made history by becoming the first members of the royal family to visit Cuba in an official capacity in 2019.

Stop and smell the roses

Camilla takes a moment to let her husband smell a pink rose while visiting Nice, France in 2018. The photo shows the sweet yet simple doting the two do with one another.