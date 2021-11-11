Prince Charles Delivers Hopeful Message on Queen Elizabeth’s Health Ahead of Remembrance Day Service

Prince Charles gave a brief update on Queen Elizabeth’s health during a public event on Thursday, ahead of her appearance at the Remembrance Day service on Sunday. It will mark her first public appearance since a brief hospital stay last month. However, the Queen is following her doctors’ advice in lightening her schedule by skipping another event on Tuesday, Nov. 16.

On Thursday, Charles greeted members of the public at a NatWest bank brand in South London. A man asked Charlies how his mother was doing. “She’s… she’s all right, thank you,” he said, reports The Daily Mail. Charles’ brief comment came moments after Buckingham Palace confirmed the Queen would attend the annual Remembrance Day Service at the Centopath on Sunday. She will watch the service from the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office building, the palace said.

And a really warm welcome outside the Nat West branch here in Brixton – Charles told one well-wisher who enquired about the Queen’s health that she was doing well. pic.twitter.com/m0r4sC3mT9 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 11, 2021

“Mindful of her doctors’ recent advice, The Queen has decided not to attend the General Synod Service and Opening Session on Tuesday 16th November,” the palace’s statement continued. Prince Edward will attend the ceremony instead to represent the Royal Family. The Queen will also skip the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Saturday night, with Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, leading members of the Royal Family. Prince William and Kate Middleton will also attend.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, is known for being in great health, but her recent hospital stay in October raised concerns about her condition. She was forced to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland and could not attend the COP26 climate summit. The palace has only said the Queen’s health scare is not related to COVID-19. It was her first hospital stay in eight years.

“Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Oct. 21 after the Northern Ireland trip was canceled. The Queen returned to wok in late October before the palace issued another statement, noting that her doctors told her she could only undertake “light, desk-based duties” and virtual meetings, but should skip official visits.

On Oct. 30, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he spoke to the Queen a few days prior and she was in “very good” form. “I spoke to Her Majesty as I do every week as part of my job and she was on very good form,” he told ITV News. “She has been told by her doctors that she has got to rest and I think we have got to respect that and understand that and everybody wishes her all the very best.”