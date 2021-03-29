Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles Reportedly Having Marital Issues After Harry and Meghan Markle Interview

✖

Are Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, the Duchess of Cornwall, having marital problems? Based on a report from OK! Magazine, the couple could be having issues in their marriage that stem from the Oprah Winfrey interview that Charles' son, Prince Harry, and daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, engaged in. But, Gossip Cop is setting the record straight about the situation.

The OK! Magazine article in question, which Gossip Cop was able to obtain, has a headline that reads, "Marriage in crisis," in reference to the prince and the duchess. A source alleged to the outlet, “It’s an open secret they’ve been getting on each other’s nerves as of late.” They went on to say that Charles has allegedly “started to find his wife’s allegedly controlling tendencies and strong taste for the limelight irritating” and that Parker Bowles has supposedly “grown tired of Charles’ cranky behavior.” OK! Magazine's sources went on to allege that the couple has been spending time apart amid these rumored marriage troubles.

According to the publication's sources, Charles has been based in Highgrove House full-time while his wife has reportedly been spending a great deal of time at her residence in Wiltshire. The source added, “But on the occasions that they are together, they clash – and the arguing gets extremely heated after a few cocktails.” OK! Magazine also reported that Charles and Parker Bowles have been greatly affected by Harry and Markle's interview with Winfrey, during which the Duchess of Sussex alleged that a member of the British Royal Family raised concerns about the color of their child's, Archie's, skin.

“Charles has been in a wretched mood ever since this scandal blew up, and to say he’s tough company at the moment is an understatement," a source claimed. “Camilla’s been keeping her distance even more than usual.” Even though the publication opened up about these supposed marital woes, their sources believe that they'll be able to move past any of these issues. An insider claimed, "Camilla has been tirelessly supportive towards Queen Elizabeth these last few weeks as she’s dealt with her husband Prince Philip’s health woes, as well as the fall-out from Harry and Meghan’s interview. It means the world to Charles that his wife is still such a dependable and loyal member of the monarchy.”

OK! Magazine's sources certainly had a lot to say about Charles and Parker Bowles' marriage. But, what does Gossip Cop have to say about the situation? According to the outlet, there have been numerous instances of tabloids attempting to cast aspersions on the state of the prince and duchess' marriage. However, Gossip Cop reported that it seems as though the royal couple is indeed happily married.