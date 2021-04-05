Why Camilla Parker Bowles Won't Be Queen

✖

While Prince Charles is next in line for the throne, it's only natural to wonder what will happen with wife Camilla Parker Bowles' title. While Charles has been waiting for 50 years while his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, continues to sit as the longest-serving, living sovereign, he will soon become King. Currently, Bowels carries the title of Duchess of Cornwall, but that will change once her husband has taken over.

Bowles, originally born as Camilla Shand, later became Camilla Parker-Bowles after she married her ex-husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles. However, after marrying Prince Charles in 2005, she was honored the royal title of Duchess of Cornwall. However, she would have been the Princess of Wales but since the late Princess Diana was known as the Princess of Wales, she went with the Duchess of Cornwall — even though that was still one of Princess Diana's royal titles.

When Prince Charles becomes King, here's how the title is anticipated on breaking down for Bowles. Before they got married, according to Harper's Bazaar, it was announced, "It is intended that Mrs. Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when the Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne." In typical fashion, the wife of a sitting King is known as a queen consort, but in Bowles' case, she will be known as princess consort which is "a new title created just for Camilla, because crowning her as queen would create PR problems for the royals," Slate described at the time.

While that was over a decade ago, a current spokesperson for the royal family told The Times, "The intention is for the duchess to be known as princess consort when the prince accedes to the throne. This was announced at the time of the marriage and there has been absolutely no change at all."

Prince Charles' son Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have caused a stir after their sitdown interview with Oprah Winfrey. There have been rumors since the two got married in 2018 that there has been tension among the family when it comes to Markle and Harry's marriage, however, the couple finally came forward to tell their side of the story. Since then, Harry has spoken with his brother Prince William and his father — both who he has not been on good terms with — but it's being said that William is now "uncomfortable" speaking to his brother since Harry allegedly told CBS This Morning anchor, Gayle King, details of their private conversation.