Benji Madden Reveals Rare Post About Being a ‘Girl Dad’ to His Daughter With Cameron Diaz

Months after Benji Madden and his wife, Cameron Diaz, announced that they had become parents to a baby girl, the rocker has posted a love-filled message on Instagram about being a father, in a rare move from the private parent.

In honor of International Women’s Day, posted a sweet tribute to his daughter, Raddix Madden, on Instagram.

“Happy International Women’s Day- Love&Respect,” Madden wrote alongside a painting that featured numerous red and pink flowers. “Being a Girl Dad is the best thing ever.”

Madden’s lovely post comes over two months after he and Diaz made the surprise announcement that they had become parents.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” the couple’s message began. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

“While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy,” the statement continued. “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD [smiley face emoticon].”

“From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade,” their post concluded. “Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji].”

Ever since the couple welcomed their daughter into the world, they have remained mum regarding any further details about their family. However, just as he did recently, Madden has posted about how much he loves being a family man in the past.

On Feb. 21, Madden once again took to Instagram to share how grateful he is to have Diaz and Raddix in his life.

“My Wife and Daughter fill me up with so much gratitude,” he wrote, captioning another lovely painting that featured red flowers. “Everyday, I feel so lucky, Just wanted to say it out loud!!! Much Love & Best Wishes.”

Madden and Diaz previously wed back in January 2015. The couple tied the knot in the Annie star’s home and their wedding was attended by numerous famous faces such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Judd Apatow, Leslie Mann, and Lionel Richie, per PEOPLE. Of course, Madden’s brother, Joel Madden, and his wife, Nicole Richie, also attended the nuptials.