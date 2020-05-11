Benji Madden Honors Wife Cameron Diaz on Her First Mother's Day Since Welcoming Daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden announced in January that they had welcomed their first child, daughter Raddix, which means that Sunday was Diaz's first Mother's Day as a mom. To mark the occasion, Madden used Instagram to share a message praising his wife, posting his caption alongside a painting of a vase of red flowers and a lion on a blue background.

"Best Wishes for All the Mother’s, we’re all lucky to have you," he began. "It’s special day for us this year, Forever grateful to my wife for making me a Father, and taking such good care of us everyday. Best Mom and Wife and Friend. Wether waking up extra early to take care of everyone (3 humans and a dozen animals) or doing all the research and reading to make sure we try our best to be good parents for our daughter, she’s a force of nature and I’m very grateful. 6 years together just get more meaningful and true love each day. What a blessing."

"For me, I think wise to remind ourselves everyday, when we have a rare special person like this in our life, not to be the foolish person who takes it for granted," he continued. "Fact is, No matter what happens at work, or what the world thinks/says, Cherish the Mothers and you can’t lose. Everything else you’ll be able to figure out- Happy home is worth more than Gold. Thank G-D for Moms. Happy Mother’s Day." Diaz and Madden married in 2015, and according to Raddix's birth certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, she was born on Dec. 30, 2019 at Cedar's Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

During an Instagram Live with her friend and Who What Wear CEO Katherine Power, Diaz said that being a mom is the "best part" of her life. "I love being a mother. It’s the best, best, best part of my life," she said. "I’m so, so grateful and so happy and it’s the best thing ever and I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time. It’s so great. I’m just thrilled."

Diaz and Madden announced baby Raddix's arrival on Instagram on Jan. 3. "Happy New Year from the Maddens!" they wrote. "We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD. From our family to all of yours, we're sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy new Decade..."