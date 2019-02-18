Caitlyn Jenner Bonds With New Grandchild After Son Burt Welcomes Second Baby

Caitlyn Jenner is a grandparent seven times over now after oldest son Burt Jenner welcomed his second child with girlfriend Valerie Pitalo last week.

The I Am Cait star, 69, spent time with her new grandson recently, sharing photos of herself snuggling the newborn Sunday.

“Welcome to the world William Behr Jenner. Congratulations @burtonjenner and @valeriepitalo !! Love you guys,” Caitlyn wrote alongside the photos.

The little one’s name is possibly a nod to the Olympian, who before coming out publicly as transgender in 2015, was named William Bruce Jenner at birth.

Burt, 40, is Caitlyn’s first child with her ex-wife Chrystie Scott, to whom she was married from 1972 to 2981. The two also share 38-year-old daughter Cassandra Marino. Caitlyn is also dad to sons Brandon, 37, and Brody, 35, with ex-wife Linda Thompson as well as daughters Kendall, 23, and Kylie Jenner, 21, with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Caitlyn’s other six grandchildren include Marino’s three kids, Brandon’s 3-year-old daughter Eva and Kylie’s 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

Despite her fraught relationship with ex-wife Kris and former step-daughters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, Caitlyn has remained in close contact with Kylie, especially when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi in 2017 and 2018.

On a September episode of ITV’s Loose Women, Caitlyn revealed she had helped her daughter through a difficult time when she first learned she and rapper Travis Scott were expecting.

“She’s always wanted to be mom but when she called me up it was a bit tough for her ’cause, obviously, she’s not been married,” Caitlyn explained. “But she wanted to start a family, she wanted to start it young.”

She added, “Fortunately, she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child will be well taken care of.”

Regardless of their financial position, the author explained she still felt “you’re better off waiting and there’s no rush. I had my first child at 29 and I kind of had everything done.”

While Caitlyn was initially supported throughout her public transition by the rest of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family, things she had written about Kris in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, caused friction within the famous family.

In 2017, Caitlyn explained that after the book had been released, she had “lost all relationship with them… I don’t talk to any of them anymore.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Caitlyn Jenner