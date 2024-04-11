BTS Members' Military Service Return Dates, Explained

BTS fans breathed a sigh of relief as the eagerly awaited discharge dates for all seven members of the globally acclaimed K-pop group, following their mandatory military service in 2022, were finally disclosed. The announcement has ignited enthusiasm among ARMY worldwide, who eagerly await their favorite group's reunion as a complete unit.

According to South Korean law, most able-bodied men must serve at least 18-21 months in the military. It is not uncommon for athletes and classical artists who have excelled in certain kinds of international competitions that are directly related to national prestige to receive special exemptions.

(Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In 2022, fierce public discourse broke out over whether BTS members should continue their military service, with some politicians arguing that their artistic achievements merited exemption. The debate officially ended in October 2022 when the band's management company announced that all seven singers planned on serving their military duties to the fullest extent possible. In December, Jin became the first member of BTS to officially join the army after withdrawing his request to delay conscription.

Every day that passes, ARMYs around the world grow more and more eager for the moment when all seven BTS members return from military service. After the discharge dates have been determined, fans have marked their calendars in anticipation of welcoming back Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook to the spotlight after their hiatus.

When will BTS members be discharged from South Korea's mandatory military service?

Jin: June 12, 2024

J-Hope: October 17, 2024

Suga: June 21, 2025

RM: June 10, 2025

Jimin: June 11, 2025

V: June 10, 2025

Jungkook: June 11, 2025.

In 2022 and 2023, BTS members departed on staggered dates for military service. The eldest member, Jin, was the first to enlist in December 2022. Suga joined the military in late 2022, but due to health reasons, he will complete his mandatory service as a public service worker (without traditional military training). J-Hope enlisted in April 2023, while RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook began their military service in December 2023.

Although BTS haven't revealed their plans after their military discharge, past statements and recent news suggest there are some promising prospects. A recent news article sparked a frenzy among ARMY members, hinting at the possibility of the boys embarking on a world tour in the near future amid all the excitement over their impending return. Daily Hankook teased in the article, "With NewJeans and BTS's world tours to be expected next year, performance is confirmed to take a quantum jump," as quoted by Koreaboo.

The staggered discharge dates for BTS members will mean that fans can expect the group to gradually reassemble by December 2025, with all members potentially reuniting by that time. In the wake of this news, BTS's devoted fanbase has undeniably rejoiced, and a new era of activity for the global superstars is undoubtedly on the way.