BTS Members to Enlist in Mandatory Korean Military Service

BTS is preparing to fulfill their military duty to their country. The brand's record label, BIGHIT MUSIC, announced that the members of the hit South Korean boy band are preparing to enlist in the military as part of the mandatory service requirements the government has put in place. The group's oldest member, 29-year-old Jin, will be the first to sign up.

"The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service," the official statement reads. "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans."

South Korean law requires all able-bodied men to perform between 18 and 21 months of military service, but the country's parliament passed a bill in 2020 allowing those who "excel in popular culture and art" to defer their service until age 30. BTS' announcement comes on the heels of a massive live performance over the weekend at the Yet to Come in Busan concert, which is part of the city's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

"If the seven BTS members feel the same way and if you guys have faith in us, we will overcome whatever happens to us in the future and we will perform with you guys and make music. Please have faith in us," BTS leader RM told fans during the concert, which served as somewhat of a reunion for the band members, who have all been working on their solo projects.

"It's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," BIGHIT MUSIC said in a press release on Monday. The company added, "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment." In August, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said that BTS may still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military, Reuters reported at the time. BIGHIT also hinted at things to come in the future for BTS, saying of the band's song "Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)" that it was "more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS."