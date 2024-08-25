Bruce Willis Health Update Shared by His Daughter Rumer

The daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore gives an update on her father's condition.

Rumer Willis shared an update on her father Bruce Willis' health as he continues his life amid his dementia diagnosis. According to US Weekly, the actress gave fans of the Die Hard star an update while answering questions on social media.

"He is great. I love him so much. Thank you," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair holding hands. Willis' family revealed he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a form of dementia that affects a person's ability to communicate.

His family made the announcement in 2022, also confirming that he was stepping away from his career. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote.

A year later, he was confirmed to have also progressed to "frontotemporal dementia," which is a term describing a group of diseases that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain. It deals with the areas that are "associated with personality, behavior and language."

Rumer Willis also revealed that she had split with her boyfriend Dereck Richard Thomas and was not "single-moming" and co-parenting. She also has the support of her family as they've grown closer due to her father's illness.

"This experience has brought the whole family even closer together," a source told Us Weekly back in December. "No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they're soaking up every moment they get with him."