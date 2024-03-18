Tallulah Willis Reveals Autism Diagnosis

Tallulah Willis has revealed that she was diagnosed with autism. Tallulah shared her news in an Instagram post alongside an old video of her and her father, Bruce Willis, from when she was a child. In the clip, the now-30-year-old was rubbing her dad's head and fighting with his ear as he was giving an interview.

"Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic," Tallulah wrote in the post's caption, then adding a laughing face emoji. Down in the comments section, someone praised her for sharing her diagnosis, to which she replied, "Actually this is the first time I've ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it's changed my life." In another comment, she jokingly referred to herself as "neurospicy."

Tallulah is the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, who has been living with dementia for the past few years. Bruce was initially diagnosed with aphasia, but in 2023 it was revealed that he is living with frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

In addition to Tallulah, Moore and Bruce also share daughters Scout, 32, and Rumer, 35. Bruce is also dad to Evelyn Penn, 9, and Mabel Ray, 11, whom he shares with Emma Heming Willis, his wife since 2009. Willis and Moore are also grandparents to Rumer's baby daughter, Louetta Isley.

Sadly, the beloved actor recently got a disappointing health update. A source close to the family shared that his "disease has progressed quickly, and he can't really communicate anymore." The In Touch source went on to say that his family is currently planning a big party for his 69th birthday on March 19, "Those who love Bruce want to cherish every last moment with him. They all realize this could be his last birthday," the source said, adding that Willis' daughters are "taking as many photos and videos as possible."