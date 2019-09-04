Brooke Burke, Former ‘DWTS’ Host, Reveals Topless ‘Good Morning’ Photo Amid Dating Rumors

Brooke Burke gave her Instagram followers an eye-opening photo over the weekend with a simple caption, “Good Morning.” The former Dancing With The Stars host revealed a topless photo of her covering herself with her arms for her followers to see. Burke has been in quite the love scene over the past few months. She is a year removed from her split with David Charvet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooke Burke (@brookeburke) on Aug 31, 2019 at 9:08am PDT

The photo comes on the heels of her kissing a mystery man. Last week, Burke was spotted in Malibu locking lips with an unknown person. This came as somewhat of a surprise since she was seen going on a date with a real estate agent, Scott Rigsby. The two had reportedly gone on several dates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the scandalous post on her Instagram, Burke put out another photo of her with her arms wrapped around Ryan White, an interior designer in Los Angeles. Fans quickly began asking in the comments if this was her new man, to which Burke replied to one remark that said, “Such a lucky guy!”

Burke, quick to shut down the notion, responded, “Such a wonderful friend.”

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Burke gave some insight into her quest for love, explaining that “I’m dating myself.” She opened up, saying that dating is hard and being a private person and an active mother hasn’t helped her.

“I still believe in love and I have an open heart, but I’m very private, particular, discreet and healthy,” she said in the interview. “It’s going to take someone really special.”

In an interview with US Weekly in April, Burke shared that her previous marriage was a blessing as the two continue to co-parent their kids. She holds no grudges against Chavret.

“I’m just trying to stay positive and take care of myself and listen to my body and my heart, you know, just kind of going through it,” she said shortly after the divorce. “It’s all new. I’d be lying if I said it’s all fabulous and positive. It’s a big change. There are hard days, you know, and really good days. [I’m] just walking through it and spending a lot of time by myself.”

Burke also was married to Garth Fischer, a plastic surgeon, between 2001 and 2005.