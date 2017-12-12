‘Pitch Perfect’ Actress Brittany Snow Sued Over Car Wreck

Actress Brittany Snow is being sued over a 2016 car crash she was involved in, according to documents obtained by TMZ.

Snow is being sued by Jose Erazo Gomez, who says the Pitch Perfect 3 star rear-ended him in July 2016, causing him “catastrophic injuries.” He says the 31-year-old crashed into the back of his car at high speed.

Gomez is also suing the actress’ mother, Cindy, although Snow was reportedly behind the wheel. Gomez claims he suffered shock and injury to his nervous system including a disc tear to his neck. He is suing for unspecified damages.

Snow is set to reprise her role as Chloe in the Pitch Perfect franchise when Pitch Perfect 3 opens on Dec. 22. The film also stars Anna Kendrick, Ruby Rose and Elizabeth Banks.

