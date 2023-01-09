'Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin' Season 2 Fate Revealed

Peacock has another comedy hit with the Pitch Perfect spin-off series, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. The new series was just renewed for a second season. Adam Devine stars as Bumper Allen, the memorable villain role he played in the first two Pitch Perfect movies.

Bumper in Berlin debuted with all six episodes released on Nov. 23. It was the biggest comedy launch in Peacock's history, the streamer said. It was watched by more accounts during its launch weekend than any Peacock Original so far, beating out Craig Robinson's Killing It. That series was also renewed for a second season.

(Photo: Julia Terjung/Peacock)

"We knew fans of the Pitch Perfect franchise were going to sing the praises of Bumper in Berlin and enjoy seeing a new side of Adam Devine's character," Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement to Deadline. "Along with our partners at UTV, Megan Amram, Elizabeth Banks, and Max Handelman crafted an incredibly unique and charming story with new takes on iconic songs. We can't wait to dive further into this new hit with Peacock audiences."

Bumper in Berlin is set several years after Bumper's last appearance in Pitch Perfect 2. It begins with Bumper deciding to move to Germany after one of his songs becomes a big hit there. Fula Borg reprises his Pitch Perfect 2 role as Pieter Kramer, a former member of Das Sound Machine. Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova, and Katharina Thalbach also star.

The series was developed by Megan Amram (The Good Place) and Elizabeth Banks, who both serve as executive producers. Amram is also the showrunner. Devine, Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Charlie Woebcken, Christoph Fisser, and director Todd Strauss-Schulson also serve as executive producers.

"Bumper is, in the movies, not the main character. He's the villain if anything, and we don't know a ton about him," Amram told PopCulture.com in a recent interview about the series. "But I feel like giving him a TV show was a really exciting way to get to deepen the character and to deepen Flula's character, Peter, and then also populate the world with new Germans that we haven't met with other female characters who give the spirit of the Bellas even without them being there. So it's an opportunity to just get a little weirder and more abstract."

Aside from the Pitch Perfect movies, Devine is best known for his work on Comedy Central's Workaholics and Adam Devine's House Party. He also stars in the HBO series The Righteous Gemstones with John Goodman, Danny McBride, and Edi Patterson. Devine was set to star in a Workaholics movie for Paramount+, but he announced Monday that the project was canceled.