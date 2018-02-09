Britney Spears Prepares for Summer With Skimpy Workout Outfit

Britney Spears showed off more of her workout routine on social media Thursday, sharing a short video of herself at the gym in revealing workout gear.

Gearing up for summer!!! ⭐️🎀⭐️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

The 36-year-old Spears posted the video both on Instagram and Twitter. The 42-second video was set to “Get Naked (I Got a Plan)” from her 2007 album Blackout, which was released during the most difficult period of her public life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gearing up for summer,” Spears wrote in the caption.

Spears has shared several photos and videos on Instagram this week. One shows one of her sons playing piano.

“A few weeks ago, my son sat down and started playing our piano… he’s never had a lesson a day in his life, so needless to say I started tearing up like a proud mom! My baby is like a [little] Mozart,” the proud mother of 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden wrote.

On Tuesday, Spears posted a strange video with her face obscured by a cat filter. “I would love nothing more than a sip of milk,” she said in a fake British accent.

Spears also posted a sultry photo of herself in red lingerie, taken by photographer Thierry Le Goues.

In other Spears news, the singer has sparked rumors of an engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari. In January, she was seen wearing a big diamond ring on her hand, but she has not said anything about a proposal. The rumors heated up with her post on Monday with the two together.

“I’ve been with this man for over a year,” she wrote. “Everyday he inspires me to be a better person and that makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world!!”

There are also rumors of a European tour for 2018. After finishing up her Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, she will be heading to Denmark in August. She will perform at Smukfest, an annual summer festival that runs Aug. 8-12.

This will be Spears’ first time performing in Europe since the 2016 Apple Music festival in London. She has not had a full European tour in over six years.