Britney Spears Turned Down Paris Hilton’s Wedding Invite

Britney Spears, who was recently freed from her 13-year conservatorship, has reportedly turned down Paris Hilton’s wedding invite. According to Page Six, Spears was invited to the three-day event but opted not to attend. The outlet indicates that sources have speculated Spears may simply not be ready to make an appearance at such a high-profile event just yet, seeing as how her conservatorship only ended earlier this month.

“She’s emotional. She needs some time to get used to her new way of living,” a source told Page Six. “She is adjusting to her new existence.” Spears and Hilton have been friends for many years, and the outlet reports that the pop star’s choice to skip her pal’s wedding was not met with animosity, as Hilton seems to fully understand the decision. While Spears was not in attendance, a number of other celebrities were, such as Paula Abdul, Billy Idol, Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nicole Richie and Emma Roberts.

Spears conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including regarding her health and finances. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said outside the court, per CNN, after the ruling was made. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter’s conservatorship over the years. “I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I’m just a private attorney,” Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. “I don’t have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement.” Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears’ conservator. “He took a salary from the estate,” the lawyer claimed. “He took a percentage of his daughter’s earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise.”

Speaking out for herself, Spears took to Instagram to thank her fans and the #FreeBritney movement supporters for fighting to see her freed from her conservatorship. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything,” she wrote. “I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.”