Britney Spears Enters Rehab Following Arrest

Britney Spears has entered a treatment facility after being arrested on suspicion of DUI last month.

The Grammy-winning artist, 44, voluntarily checked herself into the treatment facility, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Sunday.

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Spears was arrested for an alleged DUI in Ventura, Calif., after police said she was “driving erratically at a high rate of speed” on March 4, and is scheduled to appear in court on May 4.

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“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” a representative for the pop star told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her,” the rep continued of Spears’ two sons, 20-year-old Sean Preston and 19-year-old Jayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

Spears has been open about her mental health struggles since being released from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021. In November 2021, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share that she was still “healing,” but had the “hope and the intention to do [her] best.”

“My intention is to merely exist in hopes that others see me write … dance … cry … laugh … sing … or just speak !!!! They know I exist to be a good person …. period,” she wrote at the time. “I hope my passion by just the thought of a dream and not yet even having one for so long because I couldn’t be here with the tools of deceit … manipulation … not the right medicine at all whatsoever.”

The singer added that she knows she’s “lucky to be present and exist today,” writing, “I fought for that an extremely long time. I’m grateful for that but also I still need lots of healing. Not therapy … but kind of healing that comes from within !!!!”

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She added, “I have hope and the intention to do my best …. period !!!! That’s all I have … intention !!!!”

That same week, Spears revealed she was finally on the “right medication” after her conservatorship was terminated.

“And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!” she wrote at the time. “Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!”

“Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows…” she continued, adding that she was “pulling a Snoop Dogg” and thanking herself for believing in herself throughout the years.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.