Britney Spears Poses in Rare Photos With Son Preston Following Her Arrest

Britney Spears is spending time with her sons in the wake of her recent DUI arrest.

The Grammy-winning artist, 44, took to Instagram on Sunday to share rare photos with her eldest son, 20-year-old Preston, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline. (See the photos here.)

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In the photos, Spears smiled as she posed next to her son, who grinned in one shot as he put his arm around his mother. The “Lucky” singer, who sported a baby pink top in the pictures, captioned her Instagram post with rose emojis, a sword, and a golf hole.

britney spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Spears was also spending time with her younger son, 19-year-old Jayden, going into the weekend. The “Toxic” singer shared a video on Instagram on Friday that showed her posing with Jayden for a mirror selfie. Jayden sported a long tan coat in the video, while Spears wore a matching white lace set before changing into jeans and a blazer.

“Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!!” she wrote in the caption alongside a string of rose emojis. “Stay kind !!!”

Spears had previously gotten off of Instagram after being arrested on suspicion of a DUI on March 4 in Ventura, Calif. The California Highway Patrol confirmed at the time that the pop star was “driving erratically at a high rate of speed … showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests” and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of “driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.”

Her case is currently under review by county prosecutors.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 12: Honoree Britney Spears accepts the Vanguard Award onstage at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable,” Spears’ rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time.”

The singer’s rep also emphasized that Spears would be spending time with her sons in the aftermath of her arrest.”Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being,” the rep said.