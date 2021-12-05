Britney Spears Makes Startling Claim About Being Forced Into Therapy During Conservatorship

Since the announcement that her 13-year conservatorship was ending, Britney Spears has been extremely candid on social media about the pain and indignity that she has suffered. In a new Instagram video, Spears performed a skit detailing her experiences in the “forced therapy” sessions that were a part of the conservatorship. In the skit, Spears plays both her therapist and herself.

“Hi, so as your therapist today, I’m here to just ask you a couple of questions. I’m not here to trouble you, I just want you to be completely relaxed. You just relax, I’ll do the work,” Spears said while in the therapist’s persona. “I’m here to help you, key number one, so relax. Totally relax, lay down… everything’s gong to be fine. But the psychosis of what’s going on in your head kind of goes into mine too, so we just need to clear these blockages… I need to do my work for you to help you succeed.”

The video then cuts to Spears as herself on the couch. “Yes, I’m feeling fine,” Spears says without emotion. “I had a great year. I had a great day.”

“As much therapy as I’ve had to do against my will … being forced to pay and listen to women telling me how they are going to further my success … it was a joy … no really … 10 hours a day, 7 days a week … no lie … in this beautiful nation it would only be fair for me to dedicate my life to skits to the wonderful therapist!!!!” Spears captioned the video. “I genuinely thank you dear sweet hearts for your efforts !!! The end is me celebrating … it’s clearly OVER because my medication is working ‘Murica !!!! Pssss BALLS and KISS MY MOTHER F—— A– !!!!!”

Following the news that she would now be able to control her decisions, her life, and her finances, Spears took to Instagram to thank her fans for their ongoing support. “The #FreeBritney movement — you guys rock,” the “Toxic” singer said. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything… I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.” Spears’ conservatorship was put in place in 2008 and saw her father, Jamie Spears, take control of her entire estate.

“I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in,” Spears continued in her video, which she said was just a “hint” of what she would say on an upcoming tell-all with Oprah. It’s the “little things” that make the biggest difference, the “Overprotected” artist continued, from having the keys to her car and owning an ATM card, “seeing cash for the first time” and “being able to be independent and feel like a woman.”

Spears continued she hoped her story would “make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system” of conservatorships. “I’m not here to be a victim,” she added. “I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years… I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

In Spears’ caption, she called her conservatorship “demoralizing and degrading,” saying her family members “should all be in jail” for unmentioned “bad things” they did to her over the years, including her “churchgoing mother” Lynne Spears. “I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time …” she concluded. “I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN !!!!”