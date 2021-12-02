Prince William and Britney Spears Reportedly Once Had a Relationship

The author of a new book about Prince William and Prince Harry claims William once had a relationship with Britney Spears. Royal biographer Christopher Andersen also claims William had a “similar cyber relationship” with President George W. Bush’s niece Lauren Bush. However, Spears and William never even met at the time, and they both moved on to other people. William is now married to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

“[William and Spears] tried to get together back when they were young, and he also had a kind of similar cyber relationship with Lauren Bush, the model and the niece of President [George W.] Bush,” Andersen, who wrote about the relationship in Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, told Us Weekly earlier this week. Although William, 39, and Spears, 39, communicated, Andersen does not believe they relationship escalated beyond phone conversations. “I don’t recall that they ever actually managed to get together during that period,” he said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Spears and William talking to each other. Back in 2002, Spears herself said on ITV’s Frank Skinner Show that she traded emails with the Duke of Cambridge. “Yeah, it was just like, all blown out of proportion – we exchanged e-mails for a little bit and he was supposed to come and see me somewhere but it didn’t work out,” she said at the time.

Although William didn’t end up marrying a pop star, he still married someone without royal family ties. Harry also married far outside the family circle, tying the knot with actress Meghan Markle in 2018. Andersen isn’t surprised that the two brothers married commoners and that their mother, the late Princess Diana, would have approved of their choses. “I mean, Kate, her mom was a flight attendant who grew up in public housing. Meghan [Markle] obviously has working class roots, and she’s American and divorced and biracial – all those things that you would never expect in a million years,” Andersen told Us Weekly. “But I think that those are things that Diana would have loved – the fact that they stepped outside of everybody’s comfort zone.”

William, who is second in line for the British throne behind his father Prince Charles, married Kate in 2011. They are parents to Prince George, 8, Princess Charlette, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. Spears shares two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15. She is now engaged to Sam Asghari. In November, Spears was finally freed from a conservatorship that was established in 2008.

