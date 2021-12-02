Britney Spears Calls out Paparazzi for Unflattering Photos

Britney Spears is no stranger to having unflattering photos of herself shared in the media, and now she’s called out paparazzi for doing just that. In a new Instagram post, Spears posed with her fiancé Sam Ashgari while wearing some Daisy Duke shorts and a pair of knee-high red boots. In the post’s caption, Spears pointed out that she has been “working out” and that she’s glad to show off the results, unlike the photos she’s seen snapped by celebrity photographers.

“Oh the precious joy today,” Spears exclaimed. “Me and my fiancé are so excited to be going away.” She then added, “As you can see I’m not 800 pounds like the paps have me in pics. I’ve been working out and it’s real … whatever.” The mother of two then concluded her post by writing, “God thank you for being able to go out of the country! I am blessed!” many of Spears’ followers have since commented on the post, with one writing, “Girl! You are rocking those boots,” and someone else offering, “You can drag the pap pic takers as much as you want! And u look fab as always!”

Spears’ post comes weeks after her longtime conservatorship officially ended on Nov. 12, bringing to an end more than a decade of the singer not being legally allowed to make certain types of autonomous decisions for herself, including regarding her health and finances. “As of today, effective immediately, the conservatorship has been terminated as both the person and the estate,” Mathew Rosengart, Spears’ attorney, said outside the court, per CNN, after the ruling was made. “This is a monumental day for Britney Spears. What’s next for Britney, and this is the first time this could be said for about a decade, is up to one person, Britney.”

Rosengart later came out and called for Spears father, Jamie, to be investigated for how he managed his daughter’s conservatorship over the years. “I used to be a federal prosecutor, now I’m just a private attorney,” Rosengart stated, according to Vulture. “I don’t have criminal investigative powers. What happens [from] there will be up to law enforcement.” Rosengart went on to accuse Jamie of giving himself a massive salary for being Spears’ conservator. “He took a salary from the estate,” the lawyer claimed. “He took a percentage of his daughter’s earnings in Las Vegas and otherwise.”

Speaking out for herself, Spears took to Instagram to thank her fans and the #FreeBritney movement supporters for fighting to see her freed from her conservatorship. “Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything,” she wrote. “I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way. 100 percent.”