Britney Spears Reportedly No Longer Dating Fired Housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz

According to recent reports, Britney Spears has been dating her former housekeeper, Paul Richard Soliz, but other sources say not so fast. An insider revealed to Page Six that there is no truth to the rumors that Spears cheated on her estranged husband and that any reports that the 'Toxic' singer is seeing her ex-employee are "false." Another source told Page Six that the two are "not dating," pointing out they stopped hanging out after she "returned from Mexico." Meanwhile, an additional insider told the outlet the singer, 41, has been dating the ex-con, 37, in the midst of divorcing Sam Asghari. In addition, a Daily Mail source stated Thursday that Spears began dating Soliz after she split from Asghari. An insider at the outlet claimed that the singer winner and her former assistant only had a "short fling," but they have already broken it off and are no longer in contact. There is speculation from a Page Six source that Soliz and Spears haven't been spotted together lately because she has been in Mexico, and he may be unable to travel outside the country because of his legal troubles.

According to a source cited by Entertainment Tonight, Spears' friends and family also feel that he's not the right man for her, and that's why "they aren't supportive of the relationship." The source added that the Spears "likes him though" because "he makes her feel like he is acting as her protector, and she finds comfort in that, especially as she moves through her split from Sam." In the weeks following Asghari's divorce, Spears was seen with Soliz, a former housekeeper hired by her to clean bathrooms and more. Paparazzi snapped them in a car in Los Angeles.

Britney Spears has been dating criminal housekeeper Paul Richard Soliz amid Sam Asghari divorce https://t.co/7bw6tnzFYY pic.twitter.com/32vmrmK2P1 — Page Six (@PageSix) September 14, 2023

Soliz appears to have a lengthy criminal record. It was in 2004 that Soliz was found guilty of possessing methamphetamine with the intent of selling and was sentenced to serve a prison sentence of four years. A few months later, in 2019, he was arrested for "disturbing the peace" with "offensive words." At that time, he was held for two days in the Los Angeles County Jail. He was given probation and 36 months of mandatory supervision.

The last time Soliz was arrested was in December 2020, when he was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Earlier this year, he served a three-month jail sentence for this offense. Us Weekly caught up with him on Monday while he was leaving court after his probation violation hearing. According to the outlet, Soliz is a licensed contractor who wants his public image cleared up. "I'm not a bad dude. I understand that things have been said about me in the past, and I have a criminal record -- I get it," he said to the outlet. "I'm a working man. I own my own business. I do a licensed contractor technique tile." During that interview, Soliz described Spears as "a good person" and Asghari as a "great guy."

In early August of this year, just two months after the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary, news came out that Spears and Asghari had split up. In light of Asghari filing for divorce from Spears, ET sources reported that he believed the singer cheated on him. Sources also told ET that Asghari is "adamant" that she did not cheat on him.