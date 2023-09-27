Britney Spears Spotted With Bandage on Her Arm and Cut on Her Leg After Dancing With Knives

Although the singer claimed the knives she was seen dancing with were fake, she appeared to have sustained several injuries in a later video.

Britney Spears' risky dance with knives seemingly resulted in a few injuries. Just a day after the "Toxic" singer shared a video of herself to Instagram dancing in her California home with kitchen knives, Spears was spotted with a bandaged arm and injuries to her leg and lower back in a new video of herself dancing shared to the social media platform Tuesday.

In the clip, captioned, "My 'Pretty Woman' top ... kinda cool after my briefing on polka dots," Spears can be seen rocking white boots and bottoms and a polka dot top as she shares her best moves. However, most concerning was the fact that she also appeared to be sporting several injures. The "Womanizer" songstress, 41, noticeably had a white bandage on her lower arm. She also appeared to have cuts on her thigh and lower back.

Although Spears did not explain how she sustained the injuries, the video came just a day after the singer sparked concern among fans when she uploaded a video of herself dancing with knives. In the clip, Spears wore the same outfit as in the Tuesday video as she danced along to an unknown song. The singer held two kitchen knives in her hands as she twirled and spun around. She captioned the video, "I started playing in the kitchen with knives today."

The post immediately sparked concern, and while Spears has comments on her Instagram posts turned off, many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their worry. One person wrote on the platform, "this is terrifying," with another adding, "I am starting to get worried even though I know she is trolling."

Spears did not appear to have any injuries in the original Monday video, and she hs not yet addressed how she sustained the various cuts and abrasions. However, amid the growing concern sparked by the knife-wielding dance, Spears did offer some reassurances, later updating the caption to include, "Don't worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon!!!" Some fans, though, have doubted that the knives were fake, noting on social media that "those things be CLANGING" and "they sound steel to me." TMZ, citing multiple sources, reported that Spears has a fascination with knives and keeps them "all around the house-including the bedroom... as a form of protection out of fear she'll be re-institutionalized."