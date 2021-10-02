Britney Spears Shoots Down Photoshop Allegations in Nude Photos

Britney Spears shared nude photos on Instagram Thursday to celebrate her court victory this week. The surprisingly revealing photos must have attracted enough critics accusing her of editing the photo that she noticed because Spears later changed the caption to respond. She insisted there was no Photoshopping of the pictures. The only doctoring she did was adding flower emojis so the pictures could remain on Instagram, which doesn’t allow nudity.

The original caption for the pictures just read, “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody.” She later added, “Pssss no photo edits… the tub curves.” This was in reference to the tub behind her in several of the photos. The pictures also had flower emojis to censor them. One of the most-lived comments on the post is courtesy of Spears’ fiancee, Sam Asghari, who simply wrote, “#FreeTheNipple.” Paris Hilton also joined in, adding, “Love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it! Love you B.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brenda Penny granted the request from Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. CPA John Zabel will replace Jamie until at least the next hearing on Nov. 12, when Rosengart is set to present a plan to end the conservatorship completely. Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, argued against suspending the conservatorship, arguing that it should have been ended during that hearing.

While Spears celebrates the decision, Thoreen called the move “disappointing” and a “loss” for the singer. “For thirteen years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father,” the statement read, reports USA Today. “This started with agreeing to serve as her conservator when she voluntarily entered into the conservatorship. This included helping her revive her career and re-establish a relationship with her children.”

The hearing took place just days after FX and Hulu released The New York Times Presents “Controlling Britney Spears,” in which a former employee of the security team Jamie hired claimed the security team surveilled Spears’ private conversations. Rosengart said if this was true, they may have broken the law by recording Spears’ private conversations with her attorney. Thoreen said the documentary was “not evidence” and accused Rosengart of seeking to replace Jamie so he could “go digging” for alleged evidence of abuse.

Although the conservatorship could come to an end before the year is over, sources told TMZ Saturday that Spears has no interest to return to performing immediately. Some sources said Spears might never perform onstage ever again. In her explosive court testimony in June, Spears claimed she was forced to perform her Las Vegas residency and did not want to tour Europe in 2018.