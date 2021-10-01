Britney Spears Goes Nude With Latest Playful Instagram Post After Conservatorship Victory

Britney Spears posted several photos on Instagram Thursday to celebrate her court victory, including a surprising collection of nude photos taken in a tropical setting. On Wednesday, Judge Brenda Perry removed Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship, replacing him with CPA John Zabel. Spears’ conservatorship was established in 2008, but it could come to an end during the next hearing on Nov. 12.

Following the court hearing, Spears shared a video of herself behind the controls of a plane, heading to an undisclosed tropical location. “On cloud 9 right now,” she wrote. “First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez, I was scared.” On Thursday afternoon, she first posted more close-up photos, showing her in the exact same outfit she wore in a Sept. 27 post. Next, she shared a video from a boat with fiance Sam Asghari. “A beautiful day here in paradise celebrating,” she wrote.

Her last post on Thursday was a collection of photos showing Spears in the nude, with just some strategically placed flower emojis censoring the images. She also included photos of herself topless at a beach. “Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody,” Spears wrote in the caption. Asghari commented as well, simply writing, “#FreeTheNipple.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, Perry said she believed the “suspension” of Jamie’s involvement in overseeing Spears’ finances was in the best interests of Spears, calling the current situation “untenable,” reports Variety. Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, also called Jamie a “cruel, toxic, abusive man” and his removal was long overdue. “It’s about what Britney wants. She wants him out of her life today,” Rosengart said. “Britney Spears deserves to wake up tomorrow without her father as her conservator.”

In the Nov. 12 hearing, Rosengart is set to present a plan to end the conservatorship so Spears can take over control of her finances herself. Jodi Montgomery, the conservator of Spears’ wellbeing and medical decisions, will keep that position until another decision is made. Jamie’s attorney Vivian Thoreen disagreed with the decision to suspend the conservatorship instead of simply ending, arguing that Jamie “faithfully and loyally served” his daughter.

On Friday, Hulu and FX released The New York Times Presents documentary “Controlling Britney Spears,” which reported Spears was kept under surveillance by a security team hired by the conservators. Rosengart brought up these allegations Wednesday, but Thoreen dismissed the documentary as a “TV show.” Even without the surveillance claims though, Rosengart argued that there is a “mountain of evidence” supporting the decision to suspend Jamie as Spears’ conservator. Jamie became Spears’ co-conservator in 2008, and has been her sole conservator since 2019. Montgomery became conservator of Spears’ person in September 2019.