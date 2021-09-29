Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Ousted as Her Conservator

The latest hearing in the case of Britney Spears‘ conservatorship was Wednesday, and major strides were taken and her father, Jamie Spears was removed from the conservatorship. Jamie has been in control of Spears’ estate since 2008, and the pop star has been in a prolonged legal battle to get back control of her life and finances. Variety reports that Judge Brenda Penny ruled that Spears’ father would longer serve as the conservator of his daughter’s estate and removed him from the conservatorship immediately.

While no other permanent decisions regarding the state of Spears’ conservatorship were made, CPA John Zabel will take over the financial aspects of Spears’ estate for the time being. Jodi Montgomery, Spears’ conservator who takes care of her day-to-day needs and care, will continue in her position. Although Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, claimed that the conservatorship should be terminated completely this fall, no long-term decision was made regarding whether it will stay in place with different management at this time.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This is a positive development for Spears and the first step in proposed legal steps. Rosengart proposed a termination hearing within the next 45 days in either October or November in the hopes of getting the conservatorship removed completely. Rosengart told Perry that the Spears agreed with this proposed course of action, believing that suspending Jamie as conservator and then working to terminate the conservatorship completely would be in her best interest.

Spears made headlines earlier this summer during her bombshell testimony, arguing that being under the control of Jamie was damaging to her life and health. She admitted publicly that she was not OK and “not happy.” The singer told the judge, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK, and I’m happy. It’s a lie.”

“I thought, just maybe if I said that enough, maybe I might become happy because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. You know, fake it till you make it,” she explained of her mindset over the years. “But now I’m telling you the truth, OK. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry, it’s insane and I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

She then revealed forced overmedication, not being allowed to remove her IUD and start a family with her now-fiancé Sam Asghari, and living in fear of her father. “I deserve to have a life. I’ve worked my whole life, I deserve to have a two to three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do,” she told the judge. “I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes. I was told I have to sit down and be evaluated. I don’t think I owe anyone, to be evaluated. I’ve done more than enough. I don’t feel like I should even be in the room with anyone to offend me by trying to question my capacity of intelligence.”