Britney Spears Seemingly Snipes at Ex Kevin Federline in Deleted Instagram Post

✖

Britney Spears recently got personal in a lengthy now-deleted Instagram post. She touched on many aspects of her personal life, including her pregnancy, future memoir, and ex-husband, Kevin Federline. Spears was married to Federline from 2004 to 2007, and they share two sons together, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

The "Toxic" singer revealed in the post, available courtesy of The Blast, "My ex-husband wouldn't see me when I flew to New York with a baby inside me and Las Vegas when he was shooting a video !!! And as my brother's best friend shows up to support a very pregnant woman in Vegas because he felt and PLAYED IT OFF TALKING AND EATING ICE ALL NIGHT." Spears wrote that she received a text later saying, "If you don't divorce Kevin he will publicly do it to you."

"Since I hadn't seen him in a while, I already knew it was over," she added. "I had my baby and went out literally 2 times with Paris [Hilton], and it was all over the news like I was a party girl." "Whatever … it's over now and I've made my peace with it," Spears continued. "Although writing my book is actually hard after speaking for 2 hours each time to this lovely lady trying to create drafts. I cry for 2 days afterwards and I'm like 'Jesus Christ !!! I've been through it but it's INCREDIBLY CLEANSING yet hard …'"

On April 12, Federline released a statement congratulating the pop star on her third pregnancy. "Kevin is aware of the recent posting by Britney regarding her announced pregnancy and wishes her a happy and healthy pregnancy, and congratulates her and Sam Asghari as they go through the excitement of planning parenthood together," Federline's attorney, Mark Kaplan, told E! News.

Spears shared news of the pregnancy on April 11 in an Instagram post. This will be Spears' first child with fiance Sam Asghari, whom she referred to as "husband" in her announcement, though there is no confirmation the two have married. The two got engaged in September after five years of dating.