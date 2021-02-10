Britney Spears Reportedly Working on Her Own Documentary in Wake of 'Framing Britney Spears'

✖

Britney Spears is working on her own documentary following the release of Framing Britney Spears. The film that released over the weekend, took the world by storm as it continued to push the "Free Britney" movement even harder. At the beginning of the week, one source said Spears had not watched the documentary out of choice, but now it's being reported that she has and is feeling "quite" emotional about it.

"There are parts of the film that were too hard and emotional for her to watch — the scenes that describe the most difficult times of her life, the relentless media circus and the harsh focus on her as a young mother," an insider told Page Six, detailing how the pop singer feels hopeful now that she'll be free and out of a conservatorship in the future. "She hopes that, because of this, she will be finally be freed from the vice-like grip of her father [Jamie Spears]. She is also very grateful and humbled by the public outcry, all the support from her fans and the celebrities like Sarah Jessica Parker who have spoke out on her behalf."

According to the outlet, Spears has confirmed in her own words that she's making a documentary about her life with a top female filmmaker, but is worried that her father will take control of the film and paint himself in a better light. "He is drunk with power over Britney's life. She wants to work, she wants to make music and perform, but he is too controlling," the source detailed. "H has set her up to fail. Britney hasn't had the proper help she needs to be able to control her own finances, to fully deal with her mental health issues, to be the mother she wants to be."

The insider added, "Jamie won't let her have any freedom or responsibility over her own life. This summer, her father grounded her for three weeks because she dared to meet a friend for her socially-distanced walk on the beach and a heart-to-heart conversation. She's 39 years old!" The source said that Jamie won't let her see or hang out with friends and "doesn't want her to meet other people in the entertainment business, he tells her that everyone has bad intentions for her — when it plainly isn't true."

Spears posted a video of her performing "Toxic" three years ago and gave fans a very surfaced response to the documentary, but her boyfriend Sam Asghari was a little more detailed with his feelings, calling her dad a "d—" and confessed he has "zero respect" for Jamie.