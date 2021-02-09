Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Admits He Has 'Zero Respect' for Her 'Total D—' Dad Jamie Spears

✖

For years, Britney Spears fans have been chanting "Free Britney" following her conservatorship in 2008. Over the weekend, a documentary titled Framing Britney Spears was released and fans across the world tuned in. Touching on the topic of her conservatorship, those close to the star are seemingly not a fan of her father, Jamie Spears, who makes all the legal decisions for her.

Now, the pop star's boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is letting his feelings be known towards her dad as well. Without giving too much detail, it's apparent Asghari is not a fan of Jamie. In fact, he took to his Instagram stories and wrote, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d—. I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom."

While her fans were quick to tune in and continue the "Free Britney" movement following the release of the New York Times Presents documentary, one source has come forward to say that Spears has chosen not to watch it. "As of Sunday, Britney hadn't watched the documentary, but she's aware of it. She had not seen any of it," the insider told Page Six. When they were asked if that was by choice or if she was being restricted from viewing it, the source said it was her choice not to view it. "She's chosen not to watch it because she's fed up with the conservatorship. She feels there is a hole missing in her life because of the conservatorship and that she won't be able to live a normal life until that's over. She knows it's a battle for her whole life."

In the documentary, those close to Spears spoke highly of the singer, noting that they wanted to be apart of the project as a way to remind people why she's so beloved in the first place. Noting that people weren't talking about mental health back in 2007 when she broke down and attacked a paparazzi car with an umbrella, instead everyone kept asking what was wrong with her. Fans have noticed over the years that her Instagram has become a little strange, however, the documentary didn't shy away from addressing that either, detailing that some fans think Spears is giving them hints and clues as a cry for help.

It was also stated that Spears refuses to work until her dad is no longer the one making the big decisions in her life. Some feel that she is absolutely capable of making her own decisions, which is why people seem to be fighting so hard for her, and the release of this film only elevated that passion for millions across the world.