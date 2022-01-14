Britney Spears Reportedly Upset Over ‘One-Sided’ Jamie Lynn Spears Interview

Britney Spears has spoken out regarding her sister Jamie Lynn’s recent interview to promote her upcoming memoir Things I Should Have Said, and the singer isn’t too happy. Sources close to the singer say she’s upset at some of her sister’s comments on her alleged role in the notorious conservatorship. “Britney has been deeply hurt by her family, and this isn’t helping matters,” the source told Page Six. “Sure, Jamie Lynn has a book to sell, but things don’t have to be so one-sided.”

Jamie Lynn spoke with ABC News about all things said or not said in the Wednesday interview –– including her “complicated” relationship with her sister and the conservatorship a judge terminated last year after 13 years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Another source gave an alternate perspective saying, “Jamie Lynn is not surprised by this reaction because this is the reaction she has received from her family her entire life. Once again, the trauma and unhealthy patterns are repeating themselves by an eye roll and belittling of her experiences. And that’s why it’s so important for her to speak through her trauma and say it out loud now.”

While she was kept from speaking at many points over the last decade, Britney hasn’t held back in the past when talking about her family issues regarding her legal arrangement recently. “Other than her court testimonies last summer, Britney really hasn’t had a chance to tell her story,” the first source noted. “Everything had to be so hush-hush under the conservatorship; that’s why no one ever heard her talk about it until recently.”

“Now that she’s free, Britney wanted to share everything that she’s been through when she was ready, but Jamie Lynn beat her to the punch,” they continued.

Britney lamented her frustration a while back over her family being able to do as many interviews as they pleased about her, but she herself couldn’t because of her legal restraints. “My family, they do interviews to anyone they want on news stations,” she said at the time. “My own family doing interviews and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid. And I can’t say one thing. And my own people say I can’t say anything.”