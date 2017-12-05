Britney Spears Stuns in New Pink Dress Photos

Britney Spears loves to share her fashion choices with fans on social media, and the pop star did it again on Monday with a trio of photos of the singer posing in a pink dress.

👒👠👒 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Dec 4, 2017 at 6:35pm PST

Captioned simply with emojis of a garden hat and high-heeled shoe, the snaps show Spears wearing a bright pink bodycon dress featuring a high neckline and cutout details. The color accents the singer’s golden tan while her blonde hair flows in loose curls.

Along with photos, the star often shares videos of herself modeling various outfits around her home, with a recent clip finding Spears modeling a white eyelet top, denim shorts and a cowboy hat.

Don’t you just love getting ready for the holidays?? I think I need another pumpkin spice latte 😜 ☕️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 22, 2017 at 4:15pm PST

“Don’t you just love getting ready for the holidays??” she captioned the video. “I think I need another pumpkin spice latte.”

It seems the star is indeed ready for the holiday season, as she also shared a photo of her larger-than-life Christmas tree.

🎄🌹 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 29, 2017 at 5:30pm PST

In the midst of all her celebrating, Spears will return to Vegas to wrap up her residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood through the month of December.

