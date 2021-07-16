Britney Spears' Mom Posts Cryptic Message Amid Conservatorship Battle

✖

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne Spears, shared a cryptic message on her Instagram page amid the pop star's ongoing conservatorship battle. Spears, 39, has been in conservatorship since 2008 and recently began ramping up efforts to get out of it by speaking out herself. Lynne, 66, has mostly stayed out of the spotlight, rarely commenting on her daughter's situation.

"The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it," reads the message. It is the Bible verse from the Gospel of John. Lynne did not include a caption of her own. This was Lynne's first post on Instagram since June 20, when she marked her granddaughter Maddie Spears' 13th birthday. Maddie is the daughter of Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.

Lynne's Instagram post also came after she told The New Yorker she had "mixed feelings" about the conservatorship situation. "I don't know what to think... it's a lot of pain, a lot of worry," she said. She later told the magazine she is "good... I'm good at deflecting." Lynne declined to comment in further detail on the situation. She is not directly involved in the conservatorship and divorced Spears father Jamie Spears in 2002. However, Lynne did attend Wednesday's hearing virtually, reports Page Six.

During Wednesday's hearing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Perry granted Spears' request to hire her own attorney after court-appointed attorney Samuel Ingham resigned. The singer hired former federal prosecutor Matthew Rosengart, whom the judge approved. Spears was also given another opportunity to speak, telling the court she wanted to "charge my father with conservatorship abuse." She said she was "extremely scared" of Jamie and the "conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life."

Spears accused the conservatorship team of controlling every aspect of her life, including her diet. She worked 70 hours a week and believed their goal was to "make me feel crazy, and I'm not." She said the conservatorship team was "trying to kill me... if this is not abuse, I don't know what is." Jamie was not removed as conservator during the hearing, but Rosengart's first move was to file a request with Penny to change the conservatorship situation. The next hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 29.

Spears spoke out against the conservatorship during the June 23 hearing, when she delivered a 24-minute statement. She made several shocking allegations, including accusing the conservatorship team of keeping her from having a child with boyfriend Sam Asghari. She also claimed she was forced to tour in 2018 and forced to go to a mental health facility in 2019. “I shouldn’t be in a conservatorship,” Spears said last month. “If I can work and provide money and work for myself and pay other people, it makes no sense.”