Britney Spears' New Lawyer Is Already Making Huge Legal Move on Her Behalf

✖

Britney Spears' new lawyer Matthew Rosengart is already making a large promise to the pop star and her fans just one hour after being named. Rosengart vows that he will help Britney win her conservatorship battle by making sure the singer’s father will be removed from his position as the conservator over her personal and professional life. Rosengart, along with a team Greenberg Traurig lawyers, will be filing documents to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny asking to amend Spears' current situation, effectively knocking Jamie Spears out of the arrangement.

Rosengart, via video monitors, asked that Jamie either step down or action will be taken to have him removed. Jamie's lawyer Vivian Thoreen dismissed the ultimatum. If done, the move would be fulfilling one of Spears' longtime requests that she also made known in her June 23 testimony. Spears' was called into the downtown Los Angeles meeting, where she asked the judge to take the focus off of her and, instead, "investigate" her father. Before she ended her testimony, she also revealed that she was okay with conservator Jodi Montgomery remaining in charge of her medical and personal matters.

Coming along, folks ... coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!! pic.twitter.com/27yexZ5O8J — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 15, 2021

After the clear victory today, Spears was in a celebratory mood. The "Gimme More" singer shared a video of her riding a horse and doing cartwheels along with the caption: "New with real representation today... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!!" She went on to thank her fans for their support, adding "You have no idea what it means to be supported by such awesome fans." She closed the thread assuring her followers that she was surely having a good time. She also used the "Free Britney" hashtag.

Another hearing is scheduled for September 29, where the pop star and judge will go over the issue of added security for her home and office. The move comes at Montgomery's request but was originally opposed by Jamie Spears.