Britney Spears Reportedly Sees 'Freedom' in Her Future After Court Decision

Britney Spears reportedly sees light at the end of the tunnel after her major court victory this week in her pursuit to end her conservatorship. On Wednesday, a judge approved the "Toxic" singer's request to hire her own private attorney to represent her in the case. She hired former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who has represented several celebrities in the past. An insider said Spears is feeling much better after this week's decision.

"Britney's doing great," an insider close to the situation told E! News Thursday. "She really does feel like she's on her way to freedom." Spears wanted to hire a lawyer "who believed in her and will fight for her," the source said, later adding that this is the "first time" Spears feels confident that she can actually get out of the conservatorship. "She's very happy right now," the source said.

Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!! #FreeBritney — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) July 15, 2021

Spears, 39, showed that confidence herself on Twitter yesterday, publishing her first tweets since May 10. "Coming along, folks ... coming along!!!!!" she wrote, adding a raised middle finger emoji. "New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me [to] be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!!" She included a video of herself horseback riding and doing cartwheels. In a follow-up tweet, she used the "#FreeBritney" hashtag, referencing the fan-created campaign that brought the spotlight onto Spears' conservatorship.

After Spears was allowed to hire Rosengart and his team, they immediately made a big move. They filed documents asking Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny to change the current conservatorship, which could finally remove Spears' father Jamie Spears. Spears also spoke to the court again via phone, telling the court she wanted to charge her father with conservatorship abuse. "I want to press charges against my father today," she said, adding that she wants an "investigation" into her father.

Spears went on to list examples of the alleged abuse. She claimed almost every part of her life is controlled under the conservatorship, including her diet. She said she was overworked and believed those involved in the conservatorship wanted to "make me feel crazy, and I'm not." During her June 23 testimony, Spears also alleged that she could not get married or have children without permission. She said she deserved a break from her career to do what she wants to do.

"One thing that everybody has lost sight of in all the controversy and all the litigation and all of the drama is what is in the best interest of Britney Spears," Rosengart said outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Wednesday, reports Page Six. "Can anyone disagree that it is not in the best interest for James Spears to be a co-conservator? The question remains why is he involved."