Britney Spears Conservatorship: Jamie Spears Will Be Audited by His Potential Replacement

Britney Spears' new lawyer Matthew Rosengart has begun taking steps to have the singer's father, Jamie Spears, removed as her conservator, with Rosengart previously filing a petition to appoint Jason Rubin as financial conservator of Spears' estate. Should Rudin be appointed, sources tell TMZ that one of his first moves will be to conduct forensic accounting in an effort to determine whether Jamie mishandled his daughter's finances during the 13 years he has been her conservator.

Rosengart reportedly flagged multiple financial items in the new documents for Rubin, a certified public accountant at Certified Strategies, Inc., to potentially examine. One of those items include a $500,000 payment to Spears' former business manager, Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, which had been receiving a five percent commission on Spears' gross entertainment-related income.

Now that the singer is on hiatus from performing, the amount Tri Star is receiving has decreased to around $200,000 per year. A rep from the company emailed Jamie asking to raise the minimum to $500,000, and Jamie approved the request despite an existing agreement that Tri Star allegedly had which did not approve the additional amount.

Rosengart also noted Jamie's request for more than $1.3 million in attorney's fees, which included $541,000 for "media matters," as well as the fact that Jamie has been paying himself $16,000 per month, $2,000 more than his daughter receives.

Rosengart initially filed documents to have Jamie removed as a conservator on Monday, July 26, asking Judge Brenda Penny to remove Jamie as Britney's financial conservator and replace him with Rubin. "Ms. Spears respectfully submits that the Court should appoint her nominee; in that, it is an objectively intelligent preference to nominate a highly qualified, professional fiduciary in this circumstance," the documents state. "Moreover, Ms. Spears respectfully submits that, given the Court's recognition at the July 14, 2021, hearing that Ms. Spears has sufficient capacity to choose her own legal counsel, she likewise has sufficient capacity to make this nomination."

This week, Rosengart filed court documents asking to have an upcoming hearing on whether or not to remove Jamie as a conservator moved up to August from its original September date. "In short, although a two-month wait for a hearing on the Petition may not seem significant in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears should not be forced to continue feel traumatized, lose sleep, and suffer further," Rosengart said in the documents, obtained by The Blast. "Every day matters."

Spears' personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, was quoted in the documents as saying that "Mr. Spears’s removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservatee."